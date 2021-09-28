With Buccaneers-Patriots looming, NBC, YouTube TV are on a collision course

Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Buccaneers face the Patriots in what has become one of the most-anticipated regular-season games in years. Cord-cutters who rely on YouTube TV may not be able to see it.

The current deal between NBC and YouTube TV expires on September 30. Absent a new agreement, NBC-owned networks will disappear from the platform.

Here’s where I point out that our written content is exclusively licensed to NBC, and that our morning show, PFT Live, is televised by NBCSN, which is one of the NBC networks on YouTube TV.

I’m also a YouTube TV customer (at least for now). On Tuesday, the service sent an email explaining that, if the NBC networks exit YouTube TV, the monthly price will drop from $64.99 to $54.99. The email also points out that users can then subscribe to the Peacock Premium service at $4.99 per month.

Usually, these issues arise with cable or satellite providers. As more consumers adopt streaming services, it becomes easier for them to pull the plug on one and adopt another. While some may regard YouTube TV’s willingness to slash its price by $10 per month as impressive, it’s more about self-preservation. It will be very easy for those of us who (like I did) inevitably migrated from DirecTV to YouTube TV to abruptly ditch YouTube TV for something else, and to continue to enjoy NBC content on Peacock.