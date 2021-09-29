Aaron Jones limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones was limited at Wednesday’s practice by an ankle injury.

The team went through a jog-through type workout, Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin reports.

Jones played a season-high 46 snaps Sunday, with 21 touches for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Packers cornerback Kevin King (concussion), linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), guard Elgton Jenkins (ankle) and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) did not practice.

King was ruled out of Sunday’s game because he wasn’t feeling well, but on Monday, doctors diagnosed him with a concussion. King started the first two games, seeing action on 112 defensive snaps.