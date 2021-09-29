Andy Dalton, Justin Fields are expected to practice Wednesday; Dalton remains QB1

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that all three of their quarterbacks were under consideration to start against the Lions in Week Four and he said Wednesday that no decisions have been made at this point.

Andy Dalton missed last Sunday’s loss to the Browns with a knee injury and Justin Fields dinged his hand near the end of the game, which created the possibility that Nick Foles might become the next man up in Chicago. Nagy said that Dalton and Fields are both expected to take part in practice on Wednesday and that the depth chart remains unchanged as long as everyone is healthy.

“We expect both Andy and Justin in some capacity at practice today . . . In regards to the depth chart with them, Andy is the 1, Justin’s the 2, Nick is the 3,” Nagy said, via Field Yates of ESPN.com.

The level of practice participation for both players will provide some hint about who will get the call on Sunday and the Bears need whoever runs the offense to bring the unit to a higher plane to have a strong chance at winning.