Andy Reid is “feeling great” after hospital stay

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid appeared no worse for wear Wednesday, two days after his release from the hospital.

“I’m feeling great first of all,” Reid said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “It’s good to be back and just getting on with business as usual here.”

Reid left Arrowhead Stadium by ambulance after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. He spent one night at The University of Kansas Hospital to be treated for an illness.

The Chiefs and Reid have declined to provide more information on Reid’s health.

“I’d probably just skip that. I’ll just leave it,” Reid, 63, said in response to a question about his health. “I’m not much for talking about all that stuff. I wish it had never happened. It did. I appreciate the doctors for taking care of me. They were phenomenal.”

The Chiefs kept quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other team leaders apprised of Reid’s condition, and team leaders in turn updated teammates. Reid returned to work Tuesday.

“I did (worry) in the sense you’re obviously worried in general when stuff like that happens,” Mahomes said. “But they told me the scenario and what was going on and it wasn’t a crazy situation. It was something they had under control, and they handled it. Then your emotions can kind of settle a little bit.”