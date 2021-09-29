Bears designate Danny Trevathan for return from IR

Getty Images

The Bears have to sort out their quarterback for this week’s game against the Lions and they’ll be working another player back into action on the other side of the ball.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan has been designated to return from injured reserve. Trevathan was placed on the list due to a knee injury and will now have three weeks to practice before the deadline for the Bears to add him to the active roster.

Trevathan started all 16 games last season and had 113 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Alec Ogletree and Roquan Smith have started at inside linebacker in the first three games of the season.

Tackles Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins are the only other Bears players on injured reserve.