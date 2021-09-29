Bruce Arians wants to see more sacks from Buccaneers

Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dead last in the NFL with just three sacks through the first three weeks of the NFL season.

Head coach Bruce Arians wants that to change quickly.

“The sacks are probably the biggest thing that disturbs me,” Arians said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “Now, we’re getting close, we’re not finishing deals.”

Shaquill Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston have the only three sacks of the season for Tampa Bay. Barrett had eight sacks last year and 19.5 sacks in 2019 as the league’s sack leader. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers had 12 sacks through three games last season.

Arians wants to see more sacks, period, but he also wants Barrett to start getting quarterbacks on the ground again.

“One sack’s not good enough,” Arians said.

Despite returning a large nucleus from their Super Bowl team last year, the Buccaneers have allowed over 400 yards and 29 points per game through the first three games of the season.

“We can’t ask for our secondary, especially with the shape it’s in, to go play a ton of man to man, which limits you, and the ball’s not going to be held for sacks to happen,” Arians said.

“So it’s a little bit of both. We’ve got to do a better job of getting some man-to-man pressures, and going in there and getting after the quarterback. And then also when we’re playing zone, we’ve got to get home. So the secondary and the front are just right now not meshing very well.”