Buccaneers place Scotty Miller on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers needed a roster spot to officially sign cornerback Richard Sherman to their 53-man roster.

They’ve created one by placing receiver Scotty Miller on injured reserve.

Miller suffered a turf toe injury against the Rams on Sunday, which head coach Bruce Arians described as “petty severe.”

With Antonio Brown on the COVID-19 list, Miller received more playing time than he’d had in the season’s first two games. He caught a pair of passes for 11 yards on three targets.

Miller is in his third season after the Buccaneers took him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He recorded 33 receptions for 501 yards with three touchdowns last year.

Tampa Bay also announced that linebacker Cam Gill and guard John Molchon have been designated to return from injured reserve. Both players now have a 21-day window to practice with the club before the Buccaneers must decide if they’ll be activated to the 53-man roster or will remain on IR for the rest of the year.