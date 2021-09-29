Cardinals designate Dennis Gardeck for return from IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced a handful of moves on Wednesday and one of them should proved some help for their defense in the coming weeks.

The team announced that edge rusher Dennis Gardeck has been designated for return from injured reserve. The move opens a three-week window for Gardeck to practice with the team and they can activate him at any point in that span. If they don’t, Gardeck won’t be allowed to play for them this season.

Gardeck tore his ACL late last season and was working his way back into form when he injured his hand in August. He had seven sacks in 94 defensive snaps last season and would be welcomed as another option off the edge with Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.

The Cardinals also announced that safety Charles Washington has been placed on injured reserve and confirmed the previously reported move of cornerback Antonio Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster.