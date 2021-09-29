Chase Young on WFT defense: We’re trying to focus on us and nothing outside

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2021, 9:37 AM EDT
Washington Football Team v Buffalo Bills
Neither defensive end Chase Young nor the Washington Football Team’s defense as a whole has lived up to expectations through the first three weeks of the season.

Washington was fourth in the league in points allowed last season, but they rank 29th this year after allowing 92 points over their first three games. Young hasn’t recorded a sack and has one quarterback hit over that span and he said on Team 980 on Tuesday that “everybody is real urgent” to make the changes needed to bring more on-field success.

“We’re definitely not worried what people have to say. People are going to talk for the rest of eternity,” Young said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “Right now, what we’re trying to do is lock in and focus on us and nothing outside. Just take another step that you have to take to try to be the best you can be. Those are the steps we’re taking.”

As for his own play, Young said that he’s “always gonna bet on myself” and he’ll need some of those wagers to start paying off in order for the results to improve in Washington.

2 responses to “Chase Young on WFT defense: We’re trying to focus on us and nothing outside

  1. He can start with working on developing a counter rush move.

    Tackles have caught up with him and anticipate his quickness trying to get around the end and just push him around the pocket.

    Give them a counter move and he will have them on there heels and at his mercy.

  2. Young has a lot of room to learn. However, when the entire defense is bad you have to look at coaching, scheme, etc.

    Cass-in-point; the Cowboys with Mike Nolan last year. They have good talent but their defense was a disaster area, just as it was when Nolan was the D coordinator here in D.C. and everywhere else he’s been. This year, except for a couple of draft picks, the Cowboys have the same players and they’re one of the best defenses under Dan Quinn.

    Washington wasn’t a top 5 defense last year, they played 2nd and 3rd string QBs most of the year. They were a much worse defense than it seemed. Tom Brady proved that in the playoff game even with receivers dropping 1/2 his passes.

    Coaching and scheme is the issue in Washington.

