Chase Young on WFT defense: We’re trying to focus on us and nothing outside

Getty Images

Neither defensive end Chase Young nor the Washington Football Team’s defense as a whole has lived up to expectations through the first three weeks of the season.

Washington was fourth in the league in points allowed last season, but they rank 29th this year after allowing 92 points over their first three games. Young hasn’t recorded a sack and has one quarterback hit over that span and he said on Team 980 on Tuesday that “everybody is real urgent” to make the changes needed to bring more on-field success.

“We’re definitely not worried what people have to say. People are going to talk for the rest of eternity,” Young said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “Right now, what we’re trying to do is lock in and focus on us and nothing outside. Just take another step that you have to take to try to be the best you can be. Those are the steps we’re taking.”

As for his own play, Young said that he’s “always gonna bet on myself” and he’ll need some of those wagers to start paying off in order for the results to improve in Washington.