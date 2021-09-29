Dalvin Cook limited in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Running back Dalvin Cook was listed as a non-participant in practice for the Vikings all of last week, but this week got off on a better foot.

Cook was a limited participant as he tries to work his way back from the ankle injury that kept him from playing in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. The Vikings listed Cook as questionable last week despite the missed practices, so continued participation for the rest of the week would bode well for his chances of playing against the Browns this weekend.

Alexander Mattison ran 26 times for 112 yards as the starter in Cook’s absence.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip), and cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring) were also limited on Wednesday. Rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has yet to play this season, was a full participant as he returns from a groin injury.