Did Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers make a mistake?

USA TODAY Sports

It’s one thing to opine in March that the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger will both regret giving it one more go. It’s another thing for the facts to begin to bear that out in September.

Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com pieces together some facts from the first three games of 2021. Those facts suggest that Roethlisberger and the Steelers probably should have parted ways.

Bouchette raises the question of whether Ben Roethlisberger will become the new Y.A. Tittle. Pointing to the iconic photo of a broken and bloodied 38-year-old quarterback, Bouchette explains that it was taken in Pittsburgh after the Giants lost to the Steelers in September 1964, falling to 0-2. Tittle, who had taken the Giants to the NFL title game a year earlier, clearly should have called it quits then, and not after a 2-10-2 season during which he was benched for a rookie named Gary Wood.

Although it’s still early, the signs are nearly as troubling for Roethlisberger now as they were for Tittle in early ’64. Bouchette writes that Roethlisberger has taken 17 hits in the last two games. He’s absorbed eight sacks in three weeks, after having only 13 in all of the 2020 season.

“It’s gotten so bad that it appears Roethlisberger is looking for the rush as soon as the ball is snapped, something he has rarely done,” Bouchette explains.

Bouchette also points out — accurately — that the dramatically rebuilt offensive line is the problem, that no quarterback could thrive with limited time to set up and throw.

Barring dramatic improvement (which may require relying on the defense and making Big Ben a game manager), Roethlisberger may not make it to Week 18. It’s becoming easier and easier to envision not a benching but the placement of Roethlisberger on injured reserve, a designation from which he’d never return. Even if he’s technically healthy enough to play, there’s a point at which he shouldn’t want to continue to put himself at physical risk. The moment it appears likely that the Steelers have no practical shot at the playoffs, that’s when both sides need to move on, for the good of the player and the good of the team.