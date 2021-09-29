Did Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers make a mistake?

September 29, 2021
It’s one thing to opine in March that the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger will both regret giving it one more go. It’s another thing for the facts to begin to bear that out in September.

Ed Bouchette of TheAthletic.com pieces together some facts from the first three games of 2021. Those facts suggest that Roethlisberger and the Steelers probably should have parted ways.

Bouchette raises the question of whether Ben Roethlisberger will become the new Y.A. Tittle. Pointing to the iconic photo of a broken and bloodied 38-year-old quarterback, Bouchette explains that it was taken in Pittsburgh after the Giants lost to the Steelers in September 1964, falling to 0-2. Tittle, who had taken the Giants to the NFL title game a year earlier, clearly should have called it quits then, and not after a 2-10-2 season during which he was benched for a rookie named Gary Wood.

Although it’s still early, the signs are nearly as troubling for Roethlisberger now as they were for Tittle in early ’64. Bouchette writes that Roethlisberger has taken 17 hits in the last two games. He’s absorbed eight sacks in three weeks, after having only 13 in all of the 2020 season.

“It’s gotten so bad that it appears Roethlisberger is looking for the rush as soon as the ball is snapped, something he has rarely done,” Bouchette explains.

Bouchette also points out — accurately — that the dramatically rebuilt offensive line is the problem, that no quarterback could thrive with limited time to set up and throw.

Barring dramatic improvement (which may require relying on the defense and making Big Ben a game manager), Roethlisberger may not make it to Week 18. It’s becoming easier and easier to envision not a benching but the placement of Roethlisberger on injured reserve, a designation from which he’d never return. Even if he’s technically healthy enough to play, there’s a point at which he shouldn’t want to continue to put himself at physical risk. The moment it appears likely that the Steelers have no practical shot at the playoffs, that’s when both sides need to move on, for the good of the player and the good of the team.

  2. Should have parted years ago! On top of it they draft Harris, a running back, an otherwise luxury pick in the first round and he’s not setting the world on fire. To top it all off, Tomlin who has shown cracks in the armor in the past is doing a terrible job coaching. No QB, no depth, no heart and now their new highest defensive player is getting injured. The storm drain is circling with the Steelers right now and it’s going to be awhile before they fix it. Their fans always harp on how good their front office is – welp – safe to say the game has passed them by. Bottom of the division and no end in sight. Cheers!

  3. Pouncey saw the writing on the wall and retired…I respect Ben’s heart for wanting to come back, but he’s in denial if he thinks this season will turn around. Very sad to watch.

  4. Ben has been washed up for at least 3 years. He just looks more washed up than ever. He is clearly done and doesnt have much to offer anymore. Arm is shot, legs are done. Possibly the worst QB in all of football.

  6. Steelers made a mistake by not getting rid of Tomlin while they still had a team good enough to win Super Bowls. Instead, they kept him and have barely been able to make the playoffs. There are at least half a dozen coaches that would have won multiple Super Bowls with the talent his teams had.

  7. The Oline is not good but it is woefully unfair to put the blame on the Oline. In the Cincy game the first INT Ben threw, he pumped before going to throw and then the ball go hit out of his hand. On the second INT, Ben scrambles to the right, doesn’t see the linebacker and throws the ball directly to him. on at least 2 sacks, Ben scrambles, he could have thrown the ball away but chose to keep waiting for someone to come open and took sacks. Ben’s deep ball is just for show because he just throws jump balls and expects his receivers to win. Yes, the Oline is bad, but Ben is awful right now.

  8. I was really upset when the Giants took Rivers and traded for Eli. Should have drafted Ben and kept the picks that became Merriman and Kaeding.

    Who knows what Ben would have done in NY or Rivers in PA. Rivers in the land of 3 Rivers would have been cool. a MAC QB in NY would have been cool.

    You can’t say New Jersey or the Forbes Field crowd would have won anything but I think all 3 personalities would have been suited for the 3 cities they should have played for.

    All 3 will be in the HOF even though the Eli pick will be questioned. The other 2 will not. The end of a great 3 QB draft. All 3 teams won.

