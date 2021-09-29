Frank Reich: It’s not looking good for Quenton Nelson this week

Getty Images

This weekend’s bid for the Colts’ first win of the season is likely to take place without the help of All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson suffered a high-ankle sprain during last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and head coach Frank Reich said on Wednesday that the chances of him playing are not looking good at this point in the week. Reich did not rule Nelson out, but it sounds like the longest of shots that he’ll be cleared to play.

If Nelson is out, it will be the first time he’s missed a game since joining the Colts as a 2018 first-round pick.

Chris Reed took over for Nelson against the Titans and will likely get the call against the Dolphins as well.