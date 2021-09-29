George Kittle misses practice with a calf injury

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle did not practice Wednesday. He has a calf injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, though, did not express concern about the severity of Kittle’s injury.

“I mean, he should be all right this week,” Shanahan said. “Just sorer today than we expected, and we’ll take it day by day now.”

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell practiced Wednesday but was limited. He missed the game against the Packers on Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Josh Norman‘s lung contusion kept him out of practice.

“I have no idea with that,” Shanahan responded when asked whether Norman has a chance to play this week. “He’s got to pass some tests throughout the week. I know he wants to. He seems a lot better today, but he’s got to pass a number of tests to be able to.”

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (calf) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) also sat out practice with injuries. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa had a rest day.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (adductor) was a full participant.