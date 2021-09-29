Gerald McCoy suspended six games for performance-enhancing substance violation

Getty Images

Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is on the injured reserve list, so news of his suspension on Wednesday won’t force Las Vegas to make any changes to their lineup.

The NFL has suspended McCoy for six games for a performance-enhancing substance policy violation. McCoy will serve the suspension while he is on the injured reserve list.

McCoy posted a statement to his Twitter account saying that the positive test was triggered by “something I was prescribed to take to help with scar tissue and tendon strength from a previous injury.” He called it an “honest mistake” that he takes full responsibility for making.

McCoy did not play in 2020 after rupturing his quad and he suffered what is believed to be a season-ending knee injury in the opener this season.