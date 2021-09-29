Giants place Blake Martinez on injured reserve

Getty Images

Giants linebacker Blake Martinez tore an anterior cruciate ligament Sunday, ending his season. The team made his move to injured reserve official on Wednesday.

Martinez finishes the year with 23 tackles.

In other transactions, the Giants cut receiver Matt Cole, tackle Foster Sarell and defensive tackle Willie Henry from the practice squad. They added linebacker Omari Cobb and guard Sam Jones to the practice squad.

The team had three players miss practice Wednesday, with offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (hand), receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) sitting out.