Giants signing Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad

The Giants are bringing in a former first-round pick to compete on the offensive line.

According to a report from NFL Media, New York is signing Isaiah Wilson to its practice squad.

After the Titans selected him at No. 29 overall last year, Wilson played just four snaps for the club before Tennessee elected to move on. He was suspended for violating team rules and also arrested for driving under the influence.

The Titans traded him to the Dolphins for a seventh-round pick in March. But Miami waived him days later after he reportedly was late to his physical, a meeting, and a pair of workouts at the team facility.

Wilson had a workout with the Colts last week, signaling he may be ready to compete for a role on a roster once again.

The Giants have had a series of injuries one the offensive line, with Ben Bredeson the latest to suffer a hand injury in the Week Three loss to the Falcons.