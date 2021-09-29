Jeff Smith diagnosed with concussion after car crash

Getty Images

Jets receiver Jeff Smith was diagnosed with a concussion after a car wreck Wednesday morning, according to the team.

That means Smith likely won’t play Sunday.

Smith, 24, was on his way to the team facility when the crash happened, but no other details immediately were available.

Smith was not on the field during the early portion of practice open to reporters, but Smith did arrive at the team facility later to be examined by team doctors.

Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games this season and serves as the gunner on punt coverage.

In his three-year career, Smith has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games.