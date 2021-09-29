Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins declared out for Bengals

Getty Images

For the first time since he was drafted in 2018, safety Jessie Bates won’t be on the field for the Bengals.

Cincinnati declared Bates (neck) and receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) out for Thursday’s game against the Jaguars.

Bates played every snap in Sunday’s win over the Steelers, but showed up on Monday’s injury report with the neck issue. Thursday’s game will break Bates’ streak of 51 games started since entering the league.

Higgins will miss his second game in a row with the shoulder injury. The Bengals listed Bates and Higgins as non-participants on their three injury reports this week.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee) weren’t able to participate this week either, but they are both listed as doubtful.

But cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) is set to make his Bengals debut on Thursday, as he does not have an injury status. After signing a free-agent deal with Cincinnati in March of 2020, he missed all of last season with a pectoral injury.

Offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle), linebacker Markus Bailey (hamstring), and cornerback Darius Phillips (hand) are also expected to play on Thursday.