Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

After Sunday’s game, it looks safe to say Josh Allen officially has his swagger back.

The Bills quarterback has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for his performance in Buffalo’s 43-21 victory over Washington. Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns in the contest and ran for a touchdown as well.

He was so effective that Buffalo inserted backup Mitchell Trubisky for the game’s final snaps.

This is Allen’s seventh AFC offensive player of the week award.

He and the Bills will try to keep their offense rolling this week against the Texans in Western New York.