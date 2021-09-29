Josh McDaniels: Mac Jones can’t let a bad day snowball into a bad season

Getty Images

The Patriots went with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback this season and that means they have to balance the development of their first-round pick into a long-term answer at the position with trying to win games in the short term.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said that it is impossible to “give him everything that somebody else took five or six years to learn in four or five months.” As a result, McDaniels said that he wants to treat each day “as a teachable moment” for Jones.

That covers good days and bad days with last Sunday’s loss to the Saints falling into the latter category. McDaniels said that his message to Jones this week is to not let a rough outing carry over into the future.

“You are going to have adversities,” McDaniels said, via Tom Fargo of the Boston Herald. “You may have a bad quarter, may have a bad day, you may have a bad week, it doesn’t mean you can let that snowball into a bad season. Just taking as much as you can from each opportunity to learn. The adversities are sometimes our best teachers.”

Jones’ next new experience in the NFL will be facing Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs on what promises to be an emotionally charged Sunday night in New England. There should be plenty for Jones to learn as the evening unfolds and the Patriots will hope the lessons aren’t quite as painful as the ones.