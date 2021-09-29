Justin Fields fully participates in practice, Andy Dalton limited

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that Andy Dalton remains the team’s top quarterback if he’s healthy enough to play after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Browns with a knee injury.

As of now, Dalton is healthier than he was last week but he’s not 100 percent. Dalton was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, which marks a step forward from missing all three of the team’s practices last week.

It’s still a step behind Justin Fields, however. Fields fully participated in practice despite a right thumb injury he suffered late in the loss to Cleveland. Fields made his first NFL start in that game and went 6-of-20 for 68 yards.

Dalton may not need a full practice to be deemed healthy enough to play against the Lions, but they could still go with Fields if he falls short of showing the team he’s 100 percent over the next couple of days.