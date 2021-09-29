Justin Tucker, Jamal Agnew artifacts on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Football fans got to see both the longest field goal in NFL history and the longest touchdown in NFL history on Sunday, and now artifacts from those record-setting performances are on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has sent the uniform he wore on Sunday to Canton, while Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew has sent his shoes to the Hall of Fame.

Tucker kicked a 66-yard field goal to beat the Lions, the longest in NFL history, and the uniform he wore in the game is now on display at the Hall of Fame. Tucker has also told the Hall of Fame he will donate his kicking shoe from the game, although he wants to break in a new shoe first.

Agnew returned a missed field goal 109 yards to tie the record for the longest touchdown in NFL history. Two other 109-yard touchdowns have been scored, by Cordarrelle Patterson and Antonio Cromartie. Agnew’s shoes from Sunday’s game have gone in a display that also features Patterson’s jersey and Cromartie’s gloves.