Kenny Golladay on lack of deep routes: “I don’t really have an answer to that”

When the Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in March, it was expected that he’d be a deep threat in their offense. Through three games, he hasn’t been.

Golladay is averaging a career-low 15.1 yards per catch and has yet to catch a pass longer than 19 yards this season. Asked about it today, Golladay said he can’t explain it.

“I don’t really have an answer to that,” Golladay said. “At the end of the day, I’m going to run what the guys want me to run. I just look at it as, whenever my number is called I just want to go out there and make a play. Short or long, I’ve just got to make the play. That’s my mindset.”

Although the Giants have downplayed Golladay shouting at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, he certainly doesn’t seem happy with his role in the offense. Nor should he be. Neither he nor the team is playing up to expectations.