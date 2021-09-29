Mason Crosby named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

After sailing a game-winning, 51-yard field goal through the uprights to defeat the 49ers, Mason Crosby has been rewarded for his performance.

The veteran kicker made all three of his field-goal attempts, the other two coming from 54- and 38-yards out. Crosby also connected on all three of his extra-point attempts.

This is the eighth time the longtime Packers kicker has won a special teams player of the week award, with his first coming as a rookie back in 2007.

Crosby has not missed a field goal since the 2019 season, hitting all 16 of his attempts last year and his four kicks so far in 2021.

The Packers will be back at home to play the Steelers on Sunday.