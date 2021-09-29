Mason Crosby named NFC special teams player of the week

After sailing a game-winning, 51-yard field goal through the uprights to defeat the 49ers, Mason Crosby has been rewarded for his performance.

The veteran kicker made all three of his field-goal attempts, the other two coming from 54- and 38-yards out. Crosby also connected on all three of his extra-point attempts.

This is the eighth time the longtime Packers kicker has won a special teams player of the week award, with his first coming as a rookie back in 2007.

Crosby has not missed a field goal since the 2019 season, hitting all 16 of his attempts last year and his four kicks so far in 2021.

The Packers will be back at home to play the Steelers on Sunday.

  1. Not to mention his TD stopping efforts when special teams almost let another through! Great angle, Mason!

  2. Unbelievable nerves. He must’ve taken on Rodgers’ Zen outlook on life. Adams appears to be there too. Soon, when the whole team gets it, they’ll be unbeatable. California Cool to the tenth power, nowhere else but in Green Bay, WI.

  3. Congats Mason Rodgers owes you the best dinner money can buy without your clutch kick what he did wouldn’t have meant much .

  4. Congrats Mason, very well deserved.
    It’s great having a quality kicking veteran (15 seasons) a team can really count on to ice the game when needed.

    So many other franchises cycle through their special team players because they refuse to treat them with the respect and dignity they’re entitled to.
    Coaches often scapegoat them after tough losses in an effort to cover up their own inefficiencies.
    Sad really.

  5. The fact that Mase is such a great guy makes seeing him get accolades that much more sweet.

    It must really suck to have no confidence in your kicker when he walks out with :02 on the clock. I do almost feel sorry for some fan bases. Almost.

