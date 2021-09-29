Melvin Gordon: We believe we can be special

Getty Images

The Broncos are one of five undefeated teams heading into Week Four and there weren’t a lot of people predicting that kind of success for the team when the 2021 season got underway.

Those that did suggest a fast start for Denver noted that their schedule opened with games against the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets. Those teams were bad last season and they are 0-9 to start this season, so the Broncos may be shorter on believers that other teams with unblemished records.

Running back Melvin Gordon noted on SiriusXM NFL Radio that “the schedule gets a lot tougher” in the weeks to come — Baltimore pays the Broncos a visit this weekend — but said that isn’t stopping the team from believing in itself.

“We’re just believing in one another more than we did last year,” Gordon said. “We believe that we could be special. We’re not just saying it. We were just saying it last year. We actually believe that we can be special. We know that we can be special.”

When discussing the uptick in the quality of their opponents, Gordon predicted the Broncos will “be down and have to rally” in the future. Their ability to do that will be a big test of how much the first three weeks have told us about Denver.