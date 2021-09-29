Myles Garrett named AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Cleveland’s defense harassed Bears quarterback Justin Fields for all four quarters in his debut, sacking the rookie nine times in his debut as a starter.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was at the forefront of that performance. Now he’s been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

Garrett set a franchise record with 4.5 sacks on Sunday, also recording four tackles for loss and six total QB hits. Rushing from the edge and the interior, Garrett made life miserable for everyone on Chicago’s offense. The team finished with just 47 total yards and 1 net passing yard.

Garrett is now leading the league with 5.5 sacks.

The Browns head to Minneapolis this weekend to take on the Vikings.