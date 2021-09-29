NFL’s embrace of technology is long overdue

Posted by Mike Florio on September 29, 2021, 10:11 AM EDT
Maybe they’re stubborn. Maybe they’re cheap. Maybe they’re a little, or a lot, of both.

Regardless, the NFL continues to refuse to embrace many of the technological advances that have emerged since the first time they rolled chalk lines onto a field and used two sticks held together with 30 feet of metal links to determine whether the offense did or didn’t earn a fresh set of downs.

On Monday night, the absence of more and better cameras became clear and obvious, given the absence of clear and obvious evidence that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had managed to at least kill the front of the goal line with at least the tip of the ball while caught in a scrum of bodies. Cameras keep showing up in new and unexpected places, and they’re cheaper than ever.

More than six years ago, Patriots coach Bill Belichick openly called for a blanket of fixed cameras. Giants co-owner John Mara said it would be too expensive.

Baloney, we said then and say now. It’s not too expensive, especially with $270 million in money-for-nothing from gambling this year, and $1 billion per year in gambling-related revenue by the end of the decade.

Apart from cameras, it’s also time to digitize the ball, allowing the officials (who often have no idea whether it crossed the plane but who have to act like they do) to know whether the ball made it to the goal line.

The NFL continues to be reactive, not proactive. It’s cheaper. It’s safer. It’s also risky. The explosion of legalized gambling raises the stakes for the NFL, creating an expectation that the stewards of the game will do more to ensure that the outcome of each game, each drive, each play is determined only by the skills, abilities, and strategies of the players and coaches.

The longer the NFL resists coming up with more ways to improve the reliability of the rulings, the greater the chance that those solutions will be imposed upon them by, for example, a new federal agency that will develop and implement those new ways — whether the NFL likes it or not.

  3. No thanks to all this technology in football. It’s supposed to be played in the grass and mud, not on a video screen. Back off, nerds.

  4. And what would have happened if the game was closer? What would have happened if that score was a difference maker? Will it take a Detroit Lions find a new way to lose before they embrace technology?
    With so many players having ancillary bonuses tied to TD and or other on the field achievements, how does the NFLPA watch Monday’s game and NOT demand the technology be updated and used?

  5. you are right – RFID chips in the nose of ball at each end and scanners on the goal/end lines and sidelines would be a great start – they could write code to determine angle of the ball in relationship to the horizontal plane of the field. Eventually the goal would be to have enough scanners to map the field but if you just get the boundaries done first it would resolve a lot of issues immediately

  6. Replace the Zebras with AI. It’s simple, it’s more accurate, and you don’t have to pay humans to mess up the game anymore.

  8. It’s time. The game has gotten too fast for a lot of these officials who are just to old to be out there.

  9. It isn’t as simple as just putting in technology and having it work to the ideals in your head. Have to be able to play the game if the tech goes down. Have to be sure it can be applied correctly ALL the time, not just some of it. There are hundreds of things to think about here that the idealist don’t ever consider.

  10. There are awesome technological advances that could be used but the NFL is absolutely not the organization that will ever get it right. They’d start out with grand plans but immediately get sidetracked on minutae and by the time it was done the system would be inferior and there’d be 25 totally unneeded rules changes along with 6 more layers of bureacracy in place. And the first game a guy would be awarded a TD despite being tackled at the 5-yard line.

