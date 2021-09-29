Playmakers podcast episode three is coming Friday

PublicAffairs

Friday means a new episode of the Playmakers podcast. But only for those who have preordered the Playmakers book.

As an incentive to get folks to buy now something that doesn’t come out for nearly five and a half months, we created the Playmakers podcast. It’s 30-40 minutes per week on the latest news and information and developments in the NFL, with answers to specific questions.

To register for the Playmakers podcast, buy the book and then upload your proof of preorder at the Hachette website.

To buy the book, here’s the Amazon link. If you prefer to buy from Barnes and Noble, you can preorder it there. Or you can order it from Book-A-Million. Or through Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org can hook you up. A signed copy can be purchased from Premiere Collectibles.

And then ask your question now, or later. Just ask by early afternoon on Friday, because that’s when it’s recorded. And not long after that, it shows up in the email boxes of those of you who have preordered the book and registered for the podcast.