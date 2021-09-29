Ravens activate Justin Houston, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens will have three defensive players back this week.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike have all been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All three players were placed on the list late last week and missed Baltimore’s victory over Detroit. Houston and Williams had started each of the Ravens’ first two games. Madubuike started Week One, but did not start the win over Kansas City in Week Two.

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson remains on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus last week.

The Ravens head to Denver this weekend to play the undefeated Broncos.