Richard Sherman: I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman joined the Buccaneers on Wednesday and took part in his first practice with the team, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be playing his first game for the team in New England this weekend.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that the team would need to have several other cornerbacks out in order for Sherman to face the Patriots. Sherman said that suits him just fine because he needs some time to ramp up after going unsigned through the offseason and training camp.

“It’s anybody’s guess. I need at least a week of practice to really hone things in, to play at the level that I’m capable of,” Sherman said at his press conference. “I think it’d be foolish to expect me to come out this week and play at a super high level.”

In addition to believing he can still play at a high level, Sherman said that he brings leadership and accountability with him to Tampa. Those traits are a plus, but he’ll have to be right about the on-field piece in order to make the signing a winner.