Ron Rivera: Curtis Samuel “looked good” in first practice after being designated for return

On Monday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said receiver Cutis Samuel could practice this week after being out for a while with his groin injury.

Now Samuel was in fact on the field for the first day of preparation for the Football Team’s matchup with Atlanta on Sunday. Washington has officially designated Samuel for return from IR, meaning the 21-day window for the club to activate him to the 53-man roster has started.

In his Wednesday press conference, Rivera told reporters that Samuel “looked good” on his first day back.

“He moved around well. We incorporated him in some of the things that we do,” Rivera said. “I really like watching him run, especially the deep balls. he showed his speed so it was good to see him out there. But we have 21 days before we have to do anything. But it was good for his first bit of action.”

Rivera noted that the team will increase Samuel’s workload to see how he handles it on Thursday. But there’s no guarantee Samuel will or won’t play in Week Four.

Samuel signed a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington in the offseason, reuniting with Rivera — who drafted him and coached him with the Panthers from 2017-2019.