Seahawks place Gerald Everett on the COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Seahawks announced they have placed tight end Gerald Everett on the COVID-19 reserve list. Everett tested positive for the virus, Doug Kyed of PFF reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month that the Seahawks had only two unvaccinated players.

If Everett is vaccinated, he will have to generate two negative tests 24 hours apart to return. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to miss a minimum of 10 days.

It seems unlikely, based on the history of vaccinated players who have tested positive, that Everett will play Sunday whether he is vaccinated or not.

Everett played 42 snaps against the Vikings, with Will Disley seeing action on 20. For the season, Everett has eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks recently signed Jace Sternberger to the practice squad. Tight end Colby Parkinson, who has been on injured reserve, returned to practice Wednesday.

In 2020, the Seahawks were the only team to not have a single positive case of COVID-19 hit their roster between training camp and the end of the season.