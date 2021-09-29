Steelers get Zach Banner back at practice

Getty Images

The Steelers opened the season with a new look offensive line and they’ve stuck with it through some early season struggles, but they may have another option available to them soon.

Tackle Zach Banner was designated to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Banner tore his ACL in the first game of the 2020 season and played 12 snaps in the preseason before being placed on the list in early September.

Banner was slated to start at right tackle this season with Chuks Okorafor moving to left tackle. Okorafor moved back to the right side, but is in the concussion protocol and may not be available this week.

Unless Banner is activated ahead of Sunday’s game in Green Bay, Joe Haeg would be the likeliest replacement for Okorafor in the starting lineup.