Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton out of Giants practice

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both left last Sunday’s Giants loss with hamstring injuries and they were not back on the field Wednesday.

The Giants said that neither Shepard or Slayton practiced as the team began their on-field work ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Saints. It was just a walkthrough session, but the team said they wouldn’t have participated in a full-fledged session either.

Ben Bredeson was also listed as a non-participant on Wednesday due to a hand injury. He became the team’s third left guard in as many weeks when he started last Sunday and they’ll be onto No. 4 if he’s unable to play this weekend.

Running back Saquon Barkley (knee), defensive back Keion Crossen (elbow), defensive back Nate Ebner (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), long snapper Casey Kreiter (knee), defensive back Logan Ryan (hamstring), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) were all listed as questionable.