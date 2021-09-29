Super Bowl LI ring sells for more than $92,000

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots won their Super Bowl LI rings the hard way, erasing a 28-3 deficit. Someone acquired a Super Bowl LI a much easier way, emerging as the high bidder at auction.

Recently, a Super Bowl LI ring went for $92,145.60 at Lelands.com.

It features the well-publicized 283 diamonds, a nod to the lead that the Falcons blew in the game — and a number of jewels that left Falcons owner Arthur Blank a little miffed. It includes all other bells and whistles, from the five Lombardis to messages and engravings such as the final score (34-28), the Super Bowl LI logo, the team’s 17-2 record for the year, “Unequviocally the Sweetest,” “Greatest Comeback Ever,” and “We Are All Patriots.”

The ring was issued to a player, although the player was not identified by Lelands.com. The person who won the ring will know who it is, because the name is engraved on the ring, too.

Last year, team owner Robert Kraft auctioned his version of the ring for COVID-19 relief; it generated more than $1 million.

Frankly, it’s surprising that this specific ring didn’t go for more than $92,000. Super Bowl rings continue to become more and more impressive in size, design, weight, everything. For ardent Patriots fans with significant disposable income, this would have been a must-have item.

Except for the fan who already has Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring, that is.