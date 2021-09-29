Trevor Lawrence: I definitely feel the progress

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence‘s move from college to the NFL came with lofty predictions about how good he would be as a professional, but the early weeks of his rookie season with the Jaguars have not been an instant success story.

Lawrence has thrown multiple interceptions and the Jaguars have lost all three of their games by at least 10 points. Neither Lawrence nor offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell sound terribly discouraged by those results, however.

Bevell said that Lawrence’s play “is getting better and better” and said he did a better job with his progressions in last Sunday’s loss to Arizona. Lawrence agreed about the on-field progressions and his overall progression as a quarterback.

“I feel like every week I’ve gotten better,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “I definitely feel the progress. I feel like I’m seeing it really well. I feel good about where I am.”

Lawrence said he is “not expecting this thing to take a year or two until I start taking care of the ball and playing better” than he has in the first three weeks. A short turnaround to Thursday’s game against the Bengals may not be the ideal moment to take that step, but the Jaguars seem confident that it is coming.