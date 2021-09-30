Amari Cooper not complaining about only four targets in 20-point win

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys put up 41 points on Monday night. Along the way, however, highly-compensated receiver Amari Cooper saw limited opportunities.

Cooper had only four targets in 65 snaps, which equates to 86 percent of the total offensive reps. On Thursday, he opted not to complain about the lack of passes sent his way.

“That would be very selfish to complain about the ball when you won by 20 points,” Cooper said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, we were doing everything right. I’m fine with it.”

Cooper had three catches for 26 yards. Receiver CeeDee Lamb also had three catches, resulted in 66 yards.

Tight end Dalton Schultz led the way with seven targets, six catches, 80 yards, and two scores.

Quarterback Dak Prescott spread the ball around to eight different players, with only Schultz catching more than three passes. It’s the kind of balance that arises when the quarterback throws the ball to the first open man in his progression.

As Cooper is right; it would be selfish to complain about lack of targets in a 41-point explosion. The Cowboys offense will perform at its best when it also has balance between passing and running. For the second straight game after Week One’s out-of-whack 58 passes, Dallas had 26 passes against 41 runs.

In the Week One, pass-happy loss at Tampa, Cooper saw 16 targets. He had 13 catches for 139 yards and two scores. He’s have three catches in each of the two straight victories by the Cowboys since then, with 24 yards against the Chargers and 26 on Monday night.