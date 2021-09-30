Andy Dalton remains limited, Justin Fields a full participant

Getty Images

The Bears still haven’t named a starter for Sunday with Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles all under consideration. Dalton remains the starter when healthy, Matt Nagy said Wednesday, but is Dalton healthy enough to start?

Dalton remained limited at Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury. Fields was a full participant again with a right thumb injury.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (knee) took a step forward with a full practice after being limited a day earlier.

The Bears added defensive back Xavier Crawford (back) to the injury report as a non-participant.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), defensive back Tashaun Gipson (hamstring), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) and tight end Jesse James (personal) still are not practicing.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) remained limited.