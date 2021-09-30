Anthony Lynn: No one from USC has reached out to me

Getty Images

The folks at USC reportedly are interested in former Chargers coach and current Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. According to Lynn, that hasn’t happened.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lynn said Thursday that no one from USC has reached out to him about the head-coaching vacancy.

Lynn added that his current job has his entire focus. Per Birkett, Lynn “did not directly answer” whether he’d consider the job after the current NFL season.

A Texas native who played collegiately at Texas Tech, Lynn has no connection to USC — beyond coaching one of the two NFL teams in the same town from 2017 through 2020. His entire coaching experience, dating back to 2000, has come at the NFL level.