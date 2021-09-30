Asante Samuel Jr. named defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

Like father, like son?

Asante Samuel was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler. If the first month is any indication, Asante Samuel Jr. is headed for a similar career.

The Chargers’ second-round pick has been named the defensive rookie of the month for September.

Samuel recorded a pair of interceptions and four passes defensed as the Chargers recorded a 2-1 record in the season’s first month. In last week’s win over the Chiefs, Samuel had a diving interception for one of Los Angeles’ four takeaways.

And though the Chargers lost to Dallas the week before, Samuel had an interception and three passes defensed in the contest.

After a big division win on the road in Week Three, Los Angeles has another significant divisional matchup against Las Vegas as SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week Four.