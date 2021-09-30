Bill Belichick: If anybody can play to 50, Tom Brady probably can

Getty Images

Tom Brady hinted recently that he’d like to play two or three more years, but Bill Belichick thinks he can play even longer than that.

Belichick said he could see Brady making it to 50, which would mean playing into the 2027 season.

“Nothing Tom does surprises me,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He’s a great player, works hard, takes care of himself. He’s talked about playing until 50. If anybody can do it, he probably can. Tom’s had an unbelievable career. There’s not enough superlatives and adjectives to compliment him on everything that he’s achieved and continues to achieve. It’s unbelievably impressive.”

At 44, Brady is already by far the oldest player in the NFL. If he plays to 50, he might be a decade older than any other player. But Belichick is right: If anybody can do it, Brady can.