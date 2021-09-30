Bruce Arians: Veteran players want to play with Tom Brady

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians thinks his team has an advantage when it comes to recruiting veteran free agents: Tom Brady.

Arians said after the Buccaneers signed Richard Sherman that the presence of Brady (who personally reached out to Sherman to ask him to come to Tampa Bay) is a big part of what makes Tampa an attractive destination.

“I think when you talk about veteran players who want to win a championship, when Tom calls you, you’re going to listen . . . especially with the roster he has,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think there’s probably a bunch of veterans out there wishing he’d call them.”

Sherman and Brady have had a rivalry through the years, but the mutual respect between them is real. As is the respect most of the NFL has for Brady, respect that Arians sees as an advantage for the Buccaneers.