Cardinals cut Luq Barcoo

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut cornerback Luq Barcoo on Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

It’s not a surprise considering the Cardinals signed Antonio Hamilton from the practice squad earlier in the week.

Arizona could use Barcoo’s roster spot to activate linebacker Dennis Gardeck from the injured reserve list.

Barcoo was inactive for the first three games, while Hamilton played 34 defensive snaps and 51 special teams snaps.

Robert Alford, Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan are the other corners on the active roster in Arizona.