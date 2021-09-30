CJ Henderson: Trade to Panthers a fresh new start for me

USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers picked up cornerback CJ Henderson in a trade with the Jaguars earlier this week and Henderson has spent the last few days getting to know his new team.

Henderson was the ninth overall pick in 2020 and it’s rare to see a player drafted that high get traded this early in their careers. That speaks to how things went off the rails in Jacksonville and Henderson said on Wednesday that he welcomes the chance to right the ship.

“I’ve been liking it,” Henderson said, via the team’s website. “My experience so far has been good. It’s player-oriented here, and liking it so far. For me I feel like it’s a fresh new start for me. Just to start over and get things back on track. Just to get things rolling again.”

Fellow cornerback Donte Jackson said Henderson has been asking a lot of questions and that he has come to his new team “ready to compete and make us better.” Head coach Matt Rhule is less sure that Henderson will be making his debut this week because “the guys that have been practicing and preparing with us for a while” are the ones they trust to bring them a win, but the loss of Jaycee Horn means there will be opportunities for Henderson at some point in the near future.