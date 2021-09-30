Cooper Kupp is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Cooper Kupp has been an effective receiver since the Rams drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft.

But with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, he’s putting up numbers like never before in 2021.

Through three games, Kupp leads the league with 25 receptions, 367 yards, and five touchdowns. Now the NFL has named him the NFC’s offensive player of the month for September.

Kupp began the year with seven catches for 108 yards and a TD against the Bears. He followed that up with a nine-catch, 163-yard, two-touchdown performance to help the Rams beat the Colts in Week Two. And on Sunday, Kupp recorded nine receptions for 96 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Rams and Kupp will try to keep their undefeated season rolling against the Cardinals on Sunday.