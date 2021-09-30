Cowboys add Randy Gregory to practice report with knee injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys added defensive end Randy Gregory to the practice report Thursday. He was a full participant with a knee injury.

However, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that “all is good” with Gregory and the expectation is Gregory will start Sunday against the Panthers.

Gregory played 38 defensive snaps Monday night against the Eagles after returning from a COVID-19 absence that kept him out in Week 2.

Gregory has one tackle and one fumble recovery in two games.

Running back Tony Pollard was out for personal reasons Thursday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same as Wednesday: Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) again sat out.