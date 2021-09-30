DeAndre Hopkins back to full participation in practice for Cardinals

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to full participation in practice for the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Hopkins missed Wednesday’s practice due to a rib injury that also kept him from practice last week in the lead up to the team’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the injury, Hopkins played most of the contest against the Jaguars and caught three passes for 21 yards.

Hopkins being full-go on Thursday is a good indication that he’s improving and will be available for Sunday’s NFC West clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ribs), Justin Murray (back), and Justin Pugh (back) all missed practice again on Thursday. Beachum was inactive for last week’s game against the Jaguars. Murray and Pugh both started and played less than half of the offensive snaps in the game.

Running back Eno Benjamin was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited with a hamstring injury.