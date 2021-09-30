Frank Clark, Chris Jones again limited

USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ practice report did not change Thursday. It remained exactly the same as Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Frank Clark, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring a week ago in practice, remained a limited participant. He was inactive in the Week 3 loss to the Chargers with a different hamstring than the one that kept him out of the season opener.

Clark made two tackles in 53 defensive snaps in Week 2.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) also remained limited. Jones was limited in all three practices last week and played 40 snaps against the Chargers.

Offensive lineman Orlando Brown (groin) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) also were limited. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion) was the team’s only player not to practice again Thursday.