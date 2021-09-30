Gayle Benson’s estate plan calls for Saints to be sold, with proceeds given to charity

September 30, 2021
Tom Benson bought the Saints in 1985. After his widow passes, the team will be sold.

Gayle Benson, 74, has revealed her succession plan to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. It consists of the Saints being sold, with the money given to local charities.

“I can’t take it with me,” Gayle Benson told the Times-Picayune. “God gives us gifts, and this is a gift. I am a steward for this [organization]. And we help other people with it. My wish is to scatter all the good and gifts that God and Tom have given me to this city and community.”

Gayle Benson inherited the team after Tom Benson died in 2018.

Team executives are reportedly working to ensure that the buyer, whoever it may be, will keep the team in New Orleans. That will hinge in large part on the Superdome lease, which currently runs through 2025. Ongoing negotiations could extend the lease to 2035, and possibly longer than that.

The NFL already has approved Mrs. Benson’s succession plan, which must be updated annually. Eventually, the owners will have to approve the buyer.

That’s where it gets tricky. The good news is that, as time passes, the value of the team will increase — and the sale price and proceeds will expand accordingly. The not-so-good news is that, as franchise values climb, it will become harder and harder to find a qualified buyer. The qualified buyer may feel little or no guilt about eventually moving the team, given the billions that will be generated for local charities when the team is purchased. Likewise, a buyer who is committed to keeping the team in place may want to pay less for the team.

One strategy would be to identify a price premised on the team staying put. The deal also would include balloon payment that the buyer or the buyer’s successor would be required to pay if, for example, the team is moved within a certain number of years.

13 responses to “Gayle Benson’s estate plan calls for Saints to be sold, with proceeds given to charity

  1. One might question why God gives one so many gifts while bestowing so many others with none. Not a thing religious people like to think about I’m sure because common sense would tell you if God actually existed, he wouldn’t pick and choose who he blessed.

  2. Beware, NOLA fans. This can easily backfire. When Jack Kent Cooke’s estate sold the Redskins they did so via an auction. Cooke’s son was unable to put together a large enough bid, and we ended up with Danny Snyder and all of the troubles he brought with him and continues to bring. This succession plan should scare Saints fans. Big time.

  3. The team will stay in New Orleans. The chance the team moves is basically zero. A deal for a new stadium will eventually get done too.

  6. If there is one team that needs to stay in their current city, it’s the Saints. Can you imagine the San Antonio Saints? No sir…

  7. Climate change may dictate a move from the Big Easy to safer environs. The Saints have missed many games at the Superdome and the forecast calls for many more.

  9. Actions like this should be celebrated, as this isn’t normal at all.

    You hear about someone donating $50,000 or $1,000,000 and that can help these non-profits a lot, but imagine what $2,000,000,000 or more could do for New Orleans’ non-profits if handled responsibly!

    Truly incredible.

    -Bucs Fan

  10. This is great and all, but maybe the condition of the sale should be those funds are used to build and pay for their own new stadium rather than hold the city hostage to pay for it when that time comes. Then donate whatever is leftover to the various charities… Should also drive the value of the team up if the buyer is getting a brand new stadium as part of the deal.

  11. A lot of ” Charities” are corrupt, so i would not count on everything being donated actually ends up in the right hands.

  13. Should also drive the value of the team up if the buyer is getting a brand new stadium as part of the deal.

    …as well as keep them in New Orleans for the foreseeable future having a brand new stadium in place.

