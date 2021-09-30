Greg Roman: Lamar Jackson dealing with back flare-up, but it doesn’t seem serious

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday, listed with a back injury. But it doesn’t sound like it’ll keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with Denver.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said on Thursday that Jackson is dealing with “a little back flare-up.”

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Roman said. “But we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape. We’ll wait and see.”

On the off chance Jackson is unable to play this weekend, it would surely affect Baltimore’s chances. Tyler Huntley is Baltimore’s backup, and he has only five regular-season passing attempts. He also rushed for 23 yards as a rookie last year.

Jackson was able to play every offensive snap in Baltimore’s improbable victory over Detroit in Week Three. He was on last week’s injury report with an illness that kept him out of Thursday’s practice, but was back as a full participant on Friday.